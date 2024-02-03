Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said Sanskar Bharati should be prepared to deal with attempts to use art to alter the culture of the society.

Speaking at the "Bharat Muni Samman Samaroh" during the Akhil Bharatiya Kalasadhak Sangam organised by RSS-affiliate Sanskar Bharati, Bhagwat said India is on course to discover its "self-esteem" after many years of independence.

"Art was used to achieve popularity and alter the culture of the society. Sometimes, art is used to spread bad culture. Sanskar Bharati has to get ready for that as well," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He said Sanskar Bharati will need a collection of artists for the growth of its own culture.

The collection of artists should be such that it can guide the world culture, Bhagwat added.

Predicting that the country will rise and identify itself, he said India's "self" has returned with the arrival of Ram Lalla in the newly-built temple in Ayodhya.

"Though 75 years have lapsed since India got its independence, it took a lot of time for the rise of the 'swa' (self) in 'swatantra' (independence) or the Indianness of India among the masses in the form of self-esteem," Bhagwat said.

He alleged that Indianness in every aspect was neglected either by the governments or the people.

However, that neglect had ended with the Akhil Bharatiya Kalasadhak Sangam organised by Sanskar Bharati, Bhagwat noted.

Underlining the importance of art and music in one's life, the RSS supremo quoted a Sanskrit verse, which meant that a man without music and art is an animal without a tail.

