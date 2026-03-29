Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): During the first day of his visit to Dharamshala, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale began by holding a courtesy meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Following this, he visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, where he was formally introduced and welcomed. He later participated in a Dharma Sammelan organised by the Dev Bhumi Maitri Sangh at the Community Hall in Kotwali Bazaar.

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Addressing the gathering, Hosabale remarked that Gautama Buddha taught "Eshah Dharmah Sanatanah," signifying that the roots of Sanatana are embedded in nature and that service to humanity is the true religion. He emphasised that this path is based on compassion, penance, and sacrifice. He stated that everyone shares a single goal and noted that throughout history, great figures have sacrificed their lives for the establishment and protection of Dharma.

He cited Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice for the protection of faith and noted that His Holiness the Dalai Lama is currently spreading the message of peace for that same cause. Consequently, he urged everyone to walk the path of righteousness.

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The 7th Ling Rinpoche attended the conference as the Chief Guest. The event was organised to pray for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 90th birthday and to mark the Centenary Year of the RSS. During his speech, Ling Rinpoche praised the RSS for its work in promoting unity, harmony, and goodwill across the country and the world.

He stressed the necessity for everyone to work toward environmental protection, non-violence, and world peace, adding that India is leading the way by showing the world the correct path.

The conference saw participation from hundreds of Buddhist followers from Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, the Kangra district, and various other regions. Prominent attendees included Prant Sanghchalak Veer Singh Rangra, Kshetra Karyavah Roshan Yadav, Kshetra Pracharak Jatin, Kismat Kumar, Sardar Jasvir, Shri Bhushan Raina, Geshe Lobsang, Kochang Gompa Negi, Tenzin Chogden, Konchok Migmar, programme convener Thuktan Negi, co-convener Sunil Sharma, Bhupendra Singh, and several other intellectuals. (ANI)

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