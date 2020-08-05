Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur has been decked up with rangolis on Wednesday for the grand foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The first creation shows a caricature of Lord Ram and a depiction of the proposed temple at the site has been created by artists at the headquarters.

A massive rangoli with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' etched in the middle has also been created in the premises.

It is noteworthy that huge rangolis have also been created at the site of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take part in the puja and lay the foundation stone for the temple.

Similarly, Rangoli depicting Ram temple have also been made at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

