Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Ramchander Rao hit back at Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that the organisation has played a key role in keeping the country united.

Speaking to ANI here, Rao said," Priyank Kharge should remember that it is the RSS because of which today India stands united. The Congress party has been dividing the country on many issues, in the name of caste, everything. Today, the RSS is the only force in the country keeping it united. BJP is proud that we have the same ideology as that of RSS."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He added that leaders criticising the RSS should realise that a united India would not be possible without its contribution, alleging that Congress compromises national interests while the RSS serves them.

"Leaders like him should realise that without RSS, they can't dream of this united India... Congress only surrenders the nation's interests, but the RSS serves them," Rao said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit'.

He also congratulated Team India on its 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, calling India one of the best cricket teams in the world. "I think India is now one of the best cricket teams in the world. Though there were some setbacks in between, India maintains its victory over Pakistan. I hope that the same spirit, the same talent, will continue, and it will bring more laurels to the country. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team," Rao said.

Earlier, a knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, speaking at a book release event in Bengaluru, Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies. "Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law."

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility.

"Ramayana, written by Valmiki, is different; what is happening now is different. Politicians and religious leaders are talking about religion as they wish. No religion incites violence. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who says that one should have three children, is not getting married. However, he talks about raising other people's children. Thus, the BJP is constantly saying things outside and inside, and is sending the children of the poor to the streets," Kharge said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)