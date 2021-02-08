Yamunanagar (Haryana), Feb 8 (PTI) RSS leader Darshan Lal Jain, who dedicated his life in social service, died on Monday at the age of 93.

Jain, who was also involved in the work to find the mythical river Saraswati, passed away at his residence in Jagadhri in Haryana's Yamunanagar district. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Jain had received the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution in social work and was instrumental in setting up many educational institutes in Haryana.

He worked tirelessly in various fields, especially education for the poor and girls, and was a founder member of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Jagadhri, established in 1954, and the founder secretary of DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar, the first girls' college in the region, in 1957.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said condoled Jain's demise. "His memories will always live in our hearts," Khattar tweeted.

Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, BJP state president O P Dhankar were among those who attended his cremation. The funeral pyre was lit by Jain's son Neeraj.

