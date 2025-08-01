New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): In a significant step towards fostering mutual understanding and national unity, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a historic meeting with prominent Muslim journalists at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

The meeting, themed "Dialogue for Solutions," aimed to bridge differences and build a stronger, united India.

The gathering was organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS-affiliated platform, and was presided over by senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

The dialogue brought together nearly 50 esteemed Muslim journalists from major media outlets, including ANI, PTI, India TV, and Urdu publications like Inquilab and Sahafat.

The meeting offered a serious platform for introspection and discussion on the role of media in shaping national discourse. Shahid Sayeed, National Media In-charge, urged journalists to guide society and pave a path for the people, rather than just delivering information.

Shahid Sayeed said, "While a large part of the world is caught in war, violence, and unrest, India stands unique, holding aloft the torch of peace, dialogue, and coexistence. That is the true strength of our civilisation and culture."

He urged journalists to go beyond just reporting the news and to become "a bridge that connects society, culture, and ideologies."

He added, "Journalism is not just about delivering information--it is about paving a path for the people. Our pen must become a bridge, not a weapon." Sayeed called upon the media to take responsibility in guiding society and contributing to national growth.

RSS senior leader Indresh Kumar emphasised that dialogue is the foundation for India's future, resolving conflicts and building the nation."Dialogue not only resolves conflicts but also builds the nation. We are not a news agency--we are workers of national reconstruction," he said.

He also referred to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent outreach to Islamic scholars as "an effort to connect with India's soul."

"Only through true journalism, open dialogue, and collective efforts can we build a peaceful, inclusive, and powerful India." He warned against sensationalism and said, "Let your pen be a voice for development and unity, not a weapon for conflict," Indresh added.

Prof Shahid Akhtar linked the progress of the Muslim community with India's overall development, stressing the need for social, educational, and economic empowerment. "Empowering the Muslim community socially, educationally, and economically will only strengthen India," he said.

He said, "The media must become the true voice of society, not just exposing pain and neglect, but also creating a path of hope and confidence."

Ruman Hashmi from Lok Swami said, "We are journalists first, then Muslims. If we don't show ground realities, how will the government find solutions?"

Aashique Hussain from ANI said, "This RSS initiative is commendable, but must reach every village."

Other journalists like Hasan Shuja, Khalid Raza, Maroof Raza, and A.U. Asif called for more support for Urdu media and greater representation of Muslim voices on national platforms.

Anjum Jafri from Qaumi Bharat said, "Muslim media must become technically advanced to connect with the younger generation."

The discussion also included sensitive domestic and international issues such as mob lynching, temple-mosque conflicts, Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Palestine conflict, Pakistan-Afghanistan, and Iran-Syria situations.

Indresh Kumar also responded to the NIA Court's acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He said, "After a long battle, the NIA Court has shown the mirror to those political leaders who hatched the conspiracy of 'saffron and Hindu terrorism.' The court has clarified that they committed unconstitutional, inhumane, and torturous acts."

He added, "Saffron and Hinduism have never been symbols of terror... Across the world, we hear that terrorism has no religion. Yet, Congress committed a punishable crime by labelling terrorism with a religious name."

The RSS has been actively engaging with Muslim intellectuals and leaders to strengthen communal harmony. A recent meeting between RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Muslim leaders discussed issues like the usage of the word "kafir" for Hindus and "jihadi" for Muslims, emphasizing the need for mutual understanding. (ANI)

