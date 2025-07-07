New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), outlined the organization's expansive plans for its centenary year, emphasizing comprehensive outreach across India.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its establishment on Vijayadashami this year. To mark this milestone, celebrations will begin on August 26 with a lecture series by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, which will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

For its centenary year, the RSS has set a goal to reach every block in every state across the country. The organisation considers its local branches (shakhas) its greatest strength and aims to increase the number of shakhas to over one lakh this year.

Speaking on the Sangh's initiatives, Ambekar said, "In the last twenty-five years, the Sangh's work has expanded significantly. Consequently, a plan has been devised to reach most households and villages, as well as all areas in cities. This plan will be implemented accordingly. A seminar of prominent citizens will be held in every district. In the organizational structure of the Sangh, we have identified nine hundred and twenty-four districts, and these seminars will take place in all of them. Additionally, seminars will be organized in various institutions, tailored to different groups, professions, or subjects. These seminars will discuss the main idea of India, the Sangh's vision of Hindutva and the nation, and various issues related to our society in the coming times."

He further elaborated on the enthusiasm surrounding the centenary year celebrations, stating, "Preparations are underway with great enthusiasm across all provinces in the country. The main objective of the centenary year is to reach out to people from all professions, aligning with the Sangh's continuous purpose of connecting with all sections of society. Geographically, the aim is to reach people of all professions, ideas, and every type of individual in society. This focus is central to the Sangh's work. All the programs planned throughout this centenary year are aimed at comprehensive outreach, ensuring inclusion in all activities."

Providing details on recent training initiatives, Ambekar shared, "In the last three months of April, May, and June, one hundred classes were held at various levels. For participants under the age of forty, approximately seventy-five classes were conducted. In the Union education class, previously referred to as the first-year class, along with other classes, a total of seventeen thousand six hundred nine (17,609) volunteers participated. This figure also includes workers who participated in Nagpur's development class. Additionally, eight thousand eight hundred twelve (8,812) students from other institutions took part in the Sangh education classes held across the country. For volunteers above the age of forty, including those who join the Sangh later or have pending classes, twenty-five classes were organized specifically for individuals aged forty to sixty."

He added, "A total of four thousand two hundred seventy (4,270) learners participated in these classes. Combining both groups--those under forty and those above forty--a total of twenty-one thousand eight hundred seventy-nine (21,879) individuals completed their curriculum through these classes. Upon completing the Nagpur class, learners also fulfill the syllabus of their regular classes."

Addressing queries about discussions on Operation Sindoor during the three-day meeting of Prant Pracharaks, Ambekar noted, "The incidents that have taken place in the country, situation in society right now and other issues were discussed in detail. We received feedback regarding the zeal for it (Operation Sindoor) in different sections of society, like how terrorist attacks were responded to."

Commenting on the situation in Manipur, he stated, "When the situation deteriorates somewhere, it doesn't improve within a day. But if we compare to last year, normalcy has started setting in. It is the beginning of peace. Dialogues are being held on both sides, so a path will come out of it." (ANI)

