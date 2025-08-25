New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day lecture series in the national capital as a part of its centenary celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, said that an interaction with the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has been organised, adding that important personalities of society are being invited to the outreach event, which has been titled "100 Years' Journey of RSS: New Horizons".

"RSS is going to celebrate its centenary year. The centenary year begins on October 2, Vijayadashami. Keeping the centenary year in mind, a special event is being organised in Delhi with the aim of taking our ideas to society. On 26, 27 and 28 August, an interaction with the Sarsanghchalak is being organised; important personalities of society are being invited there. Knowledge about the experience of the 100-year journey of the Sangh, which had several stages and several functions, and on the basis of which works were done, will be taken to society," Sunil Ambekar said.

"Mohan Bhagwat will interact with intellectuals in society regarding the upcoming works on which RSS will invest its strengths and tell its workers to work on," he added.

Sunil Ambekar informed that former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, former diplomat Kanwal Sibal, Dagar brothers, Olympian Abhinav Bindra, and cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, among others, have been invited to the event at the Vigyan Bhawan.

"Around 1300 people have confirmed their presence so far. We have contacted people from almost all political parties and several of them have confirmed their presence," he said.

RSS leader sent that invite has also been sent to embassies of US, China, Kuwait among others.

We have also invited Embassies - from the US to China, Kuwait to Kazakhstan and our neighbouring nations like Nepal have also been invited, and similar events will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai," he said.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its establishment on Vijayadashami this year. (ANI)

