Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are conducting a social survey to identify and resolve people's problems, a Sangh leader said on Wednesday.

RSS' Rajasthan Regional Sanghchalak Ramesh Chandra Agrawal said such experiments have started across the country, including Rajasthan.

Also Read | BSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Know Likely Date and How To Check Bihar Board Inter Results Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

He said that through the survey, society will be brought together.

The volunteers will talk to the people in their respective 'Shakha' areas regarding various issues, which could be related to health, education or development, and will try to resolve them through collective efforts, Agrawal told reporters here.

Also Read | Adenovirus Outbreak: Four More Child Deaths Reported From Kolkata.

Citing the example of two such works done in Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said that a fund of Rs 12 crore was collected for laying sewer line in an area in Jaipur's Sanganer while in Mahamandir area of Jodhpur, the volunteers conducted a social study in a colony and worked to resolve constant quarrels between the members of two castes and restored harmony there.

Agrawal said that in the coming time, Sangh will focus its work more on five dimensions of social change including social harmony, family enlightenment, environmental protection and civic duty.

He said the aim of this action plan is to create a discussion against discrimination in society and make continuous efforts for harmony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)