Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that RSS workers from other states were being sent to villages in Uttar Pradesh for creating trouble at election booths and hinder the electoral process.

"The BJP is busy creating conspiracies at the (election) booths. The party does not respect the constitution. It is conspiring to cheat democracy by adopting unfair practices during elections. RSS workers from other states are being sent to villages to create trouble at booth level," he said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Demand to ‘Replace’ CM Amarinder Singh Gains Momentum Within Party Again Ahead of Assembly Polls 2022.

"As the Samajwadi Party (SP) enjoys massive support in UP, the saffron party is afraid and wants to destroy the sanctity of the democratic system… The BJP government has not only created anarchy in the state, but has committed a great sin by hindering the development of the state," he said.

Claiming that the BJP-led state government has made fairness and transparency of the Election Commission "questionable", Yadav said the recent arrest of a 24-year-old man for allegedly hacking into the Commission's website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs is a “very serious matter”.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Drowning in River in Guna, Locals Hang Body Upside Down From Tree To Bring Him Back to Life.

"There should be an inquiry to find out about such cases in the entire state and if they were done under the patronisation of the state," he said.

The former chief minister added that leaders and workers of opposition parties are also being harassed by the BJP government. He said while women are scared, farmers are suffering and the economy is in dire straits.

"In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP will surely be wiped out with the support of the people," Yadav claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)