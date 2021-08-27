Thrissur Municipal Corporation witnessed unruly scenes with the clash between Opposition and ruling party councillors on passing the Master plan.

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 27(ANI): Thrissur Municipal Corporation on Friday witnessed unruly scenes with Opposition and ruling party councillors clashing.

Opposition councillors including the Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) stormed to the Mayor's seat raising slogans demanding cancellation of the master plan approved by the council.

Mayor MK Varghese said he fearing attack had to rush to his chamber.

Opposition leader Rajan J. Pallan alleged that the master plan, imposed by the government and the CPI(M) is taking away the power of the council.

Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress has called a day-night protest in the Thrissur corporation against the CPI(M) led ruling front's decision to go ahead with the master plan. (ANI)

