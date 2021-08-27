New Delhi, August 27: A team of the Delhi police arrested a self-proclaimed baba from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly doing a fraud worth over Rs 1 crore with a Delhi-based couple. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, had allegedly duped the couple on pretext of getting them a property in Jammu and Kashmir. The complaint was lodged in October last year. Subsequently, a case was registered against Kumar. Delhi Shocker: Influenced by 'Bunty Aur Babli,' Couple Dupes PP Jewellers of Over Rs 2 Crore; Arrested.

Police said that Kumar would often visit the elderly couple's house on festivals for performing rituals, according to a report by Times of India. Citing the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the accused told them that they can purchase land in the erstwhile state. After luring them into his offer and gaining their confidence, he allegedly took blank cheques from the couple, the report added. Delhi Police Busted Two Fake Call Centres, 94 Arrested for Duping US Citizens.

"The suspect transferred around 1.25 crore in different accounts in lieu of purchasing the property in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the complainant and her family members," DCP (West) Urvija Goel was quoted as sating. The couple lodged a complaint after Kumar did not contact them back. As part of the investigation, police conducted raids at many places, but Kumar had managed to evade arrest.

Recently, police got information about Kumar's presence in Upper Roop Nagar in Jammu. Subsequently, a police team reached Jammu and Kashmir and arrested the accused following a raid. He was produced before a court which sent him to police remand. The cops are investigating whether Kumar duped other people in similar fashion.

