Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Suggestions have been sought from the public for the framing of rules and regulations for app-based taxis in Maharashtra, a senior transport commissionerate official said on Friday.

The state government has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of retired additional chief secretary Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava to draft the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, he said.

The suggestions can include any particular regulation that citizens feel will enhance the working of the sector or a feature in the aggregator firm's mobile app or even inside the cabs, the official informed.

"The Maharashtra government is in the process of preparing regulations for the operation of cab aggregators taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Centre for firms like Ola, Uber etc. Citizens can refer to the guidelines available on the website of the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways," the senior official.

People can send suggestions to dycommr.enf1@gmail.com or write to assistant transport commissioner Kailas Kothawade at the department's office in Fort in south Mumbai, the official added.

