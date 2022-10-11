Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the ruling alliance leaders in Bihar, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah asked people to stand up against those who abandoned the principles of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Addressing a rally at the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Chhapra, Amit Shah unveiled a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.

Amit Shah said, "Now people of Bihar have to decide whether they wish to stand with leaders who sacrificed JP's ideology and joined hands with the Congress, or with the Narendra Modi government which runs on JP's principles. For power, the ruling alliance in Bihar has discarded JP's principles."

He added: "I have come to this great birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to install JP's statue at this place and today his vow has been fulfilled."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that JP spent his entire life fighting for the country's freedom. "His entire life was committed to uplift of the landless, backward and the downtrodden. He sacrificed power for the cause. In the 70s, when the Congress government imposed an Emergency on the country, JP raised his voice against it."

The Union Minister said that Chimanbhai Patel served as Gujarat's chief minister while Abdul Ghafoor was the CM of Bihar when late Indira Gandhi headed the Congress government at Centre in 1973.

"At that time, JP led a campaign of Gujarati students to combat corruption, which altered the political landscape in Gujarat. Following this, there was a movement at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, where Indira Gandhi was alarmed by the gathering and eventually declared a state of emergency and put JP behind the bars."

The unstoppable individual who was sent to Hazaribagh jail during the freedom movement in 1942, remained undeterred by the government of Indira Gandhi too. After the emergency was lifted, JP brought the entire opposition together and, for the first time, attempted to establish a government that was not controlled by Congress, he added.

The Union Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi government has adopted the "Sarvodaya" philosophy of JP and Vinoba. Every home now has access to rations, electricity and gas connections, and every village has a road connected to it, thanks to the Modi government.

Work is being done to improve the standard of living of the poor under PM Modi's direction. Students from different ideologies participated in the political movement that JP started in Bihar in 1974, he said. (ANI)

