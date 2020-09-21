Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister K C Narayana Gowda and BJPs Kadur MLA Belli Prakash allegedly indulged in a verbal duel and almost came to blows in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature here, over a constituency related matter, sources

The incident took place on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature at the makeshift lounge on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | CET to be Conducted by National Recruitment Agency From September 2021 Onwards: Centre.

According to sources, Prakash allegedly accused Gowda of being inaccessible and delaying clearing a file relating to his constituency Kadur, that has been referred to him after getting Chief Minister's consent.

This led to a verbal duel between the two and even to a situation where they allegedly "almost came to blows", leaving everyone in the vicinity astonished, eyewitness said, adding that legislators Satish Jarkiholi, K Annadani, among others, intervened and separated them.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi District.

With the incident being reported by the media, Gowda clarified that he objected to Prakash speaking to him in singular in a raised voice and using 'certain language.'

There was no incident like they almost came to blows or any attack on him, as was being stated, he said

"A file had gone to the CM's office and is now at the secretariat. He (Prakash) inquired about it. I asked him to come during lunch hours (to office), let's check...for which he spoke to me in singular in a raised voice... used certain language.

I was pained by it and asked him not to do so...that's all, nothing big about it," he said.

Terming the matter as trivial, the Minister said he would give an explanation, if the Chief Minister seeks any clarification.

When the media tried to question Prakash about the incident, with folded hands he said, it was a "fight between brothers...I'm still growing (in politics)", and walked away.

The incident is also being seen as a reflection of growing discontent within the ruling BJP about the functioning of some ministers, especially those from Congress and JD(S) who were made Ministers after winning on the saffron party ticket, in recognition of their role in coming to power.

Gowda was with JD(S) before defecting to the BJP. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)