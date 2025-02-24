Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) A Russian died after being buried in an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the tourist, identified as Daniel Barber (58), was skiing with his companion Maxim and other local skiers on Saturday and suddenly an avalanche struck at Kothi near Manali in the Kullu district.

Also Read | Fight Against Obesity: PM Narendra Modi Invites 10 Prominent Personalities To Spread Awareness About Healthy Food Consumption.

Locals took out the tourists from under the snow and he was airlifted to a hospital in Manali, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)