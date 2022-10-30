Mandi (HP), Oct 30 (PTI) A Russian woman was arrested with over two kilogram charas from a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, police said.

According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, during checking 2.412 Kg charas was recovered from Olga Brashkova (49), resident of Domodedovo in Moscow, Russia.

The police has registered a case under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP added.

