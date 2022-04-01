New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) S Raju has taken over as the Director General of Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Ministry of Mines said on Friday.

He succeeds R S Garkhal who superannuated on Thursday.

"Prior to assuming the present post, Raju was holding the post of Additional Director General and National Head, Mission-III & IV at GSI HQ where he had been (leading) implementation of various geoscientific projects of national importance," the ministry said in a statement.

Raju said GSI is poised to focus continuously on the programmes of core national importance in the field of mineral resources augmentation in the country. It also aims to have closer interactions and engagements with the mining sector, industries and academic institutes of national and international repute, he added.

