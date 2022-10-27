Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a former consultant of a private company for allegedly stalking, harassing, and threatening a female manager of the same company, police here said.

The accused was booked at Sadar Police Station Wednesday, they said.

He was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

According to the complaint filed by a 30-year-old Gurugram woman, who works with a DLF Phase 2-based private company, the accused, Yogender, had joined the company on April 7 this year as consultant.

As his work was not satisfactory he was fired from the job on June 13, she claimed.

“It was a company affair and I am a manager with the company but the accused after being sacked out of job started stalking me. He sent me threatening messages through SMS and e-mail. He also often called me and threatened to kill me,” the woman said in her complaint.

“It went on for the last several days and I asked him to stop but he did not, and finally I moved to the police,” she said.

Police sources said that the manager is the daughter of a retired colonel.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

“We have arrested the accused who confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO, Sadar Police Station.

