Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded that the special session of the Punjab assembly be extended to discuss burning issues of the state.

A two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday.

The session has been convened to oppose the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force along the international border and the Centre's three farm laws.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislature wing on Monday asked Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh to extend the duration of the Assembly session by 10 days to discuss burning issues as well as take stock of the promises made by the Congress.

In a memorandum to the Speaker, SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said since this would be the last session of the current House, Punjabis expect the Congress to give an account of their work and tell why promises made to farmers, youth and under privileged sections have not been fulfilled.

"Farmers were not granted a complete loan waiver of Rs 90,000 crore. Youth neither received employment nor unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month even as social benefits, including old-age pension and Shagun schemes, were not increased as promised,” Dhillon said here.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the session be extended by 15 days and said that the proceedings should be telecast live.

AAP MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora accused the Congress government of running away from public issues.

"The government was running headless. The whole thrust of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet has been on how to cover up the shortcomings of over four-and-a-half-years of futile rule. That is why the government is running away from protesters sitting on the streets and questions of the Opposition," they said.

"As a responsible opposition, AAP will ask the Congress government all questions of people," they said.

