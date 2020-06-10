India News | SAD Leader Urges PM Modi to Bring Back 600 Punjabi Workers Stranded in Kuwait

Chandigarh [India], June 10 (ANI): Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to bring back 600 Punjabi workers stranded in Kuwait after their employers took possession of their passports.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Atwal said that all the 600 Punjabis were working for a private firm.

"The workers are in a miserable condition because they are not being paid salaries and they cannot exit their workplace as their passports were in the possession of the company management," Atwal said.

He said that he has received several requests for the repatriation of the workers by their relatives of the workers.

The SAD leader urged Modi to direct concerned authorities, including the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, to take steps to ensure their safe return to Punjab.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

