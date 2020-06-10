India Bans Export of Diagnostic Kits, Laboratory Reagents and Diagnostic Apparatus Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 10: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had amendments in the export policy and restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus. This development comes at a time India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. India Bans Export Of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers To Boost Availability in Domestic Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"In excise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992...the Central Government hereby makes the following amendments in the Schedule 2 of the ITCHS Export Policy related to export of Diagnostic kits, with immediate effect," the notification said.

DGFT Restricts Exports of Diagnostic Kits, Laboratory Reagents and Diagnostic Apparatus:

The exports of VTM kits and reagents, RNA extraction kits and reagents, RT-PCR kits and reagents are restricted with immediate effect. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Bans Export of Hand Sanitizers and All Types of Ventilators.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's last update, COVID-19 cases in India has reached 2,76,583. Of these, 1,33,632 are active cases while 1,35,205 individuals are cured or discharged. So far, 7,745 people have also died due to the infection.

Earlier, the government had banned exports of sanitizers and all types of ventilators to boos the availability in the domestic markets. Sanitizers, which are used as a disinfectant, are considered as an essential component in the fight against coronavirus.