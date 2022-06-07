Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was on Monday admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems, has been discharged, hospital sources said.

The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

Badal had complained of some gastric-related problems and had one episode of vomiting, but his condition was stable, sources said, adding that he was discharged after being kept under observation overnight.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted COVID-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after being tested for COVID-19.

Badal is a five-time chief minister of Punjab.

