Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced to postpone all political programmes of the party for the next 15 days in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision has been taken keeping in view the health of the public and party workers, and in accordance with advice of doctors and the Punjab health department, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Removed As Deputy CM: 59 Office Bearers of Tonk Congress Unit Tender Resignations in Protest.

In a statement here, he said that all party workers have been informed about the decision.

The SAD has clearly directed that keeping in view health of all, no political programmes will be organised during the next 15 days. Neither meetings will take place at the party head office nor 'dharnas' or protests will be held at the district level, according to the statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Out at Congress For Sacking Sachin Pilot, Says 'No Place For Ability in Party'.

Cheema said party workers have been directed to strictly follow the directive of the SAD president.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)