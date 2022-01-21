Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Friday released a list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

Led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, the SAD (Sanyukt) is contesting the state polls in alliance with the BJP and former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

Former Punjab finance minister and Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh will contest from the Lehragaga assembly seat, a party statement said.

Parminder Singh is a sitting MLA from Lehragaga.

Soma Singh will fight from Dirba seat, Harpreet Singh Garcha from Sahnewal, former MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan from Jaitu, Sukhwinder Singh Tibba from Mehal Kalan, Jagtar Singh from Bagha Purana, Sanmukh Singh from Sunam, Manjit Singh from Urmar Tanda, Jugrajpal Singh from Sultanpur Lodhi, Daljit Singh Gill from Khemkaran and Johar Singh from Qadian, according to the statement.

The party will field either Sarwan Singh Phillaur or his son Damanvir Singh from Phillaur.

Sarwan and his son recently joined the SAD (Sanyukt) after quitting the Congress.

Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

