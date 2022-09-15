Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday demanded a probe by the CBI and the ED into the AAP's accusation that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to 10 legislators of the ruling party for switching sides. Majithia said this was also necessary because the AAP government neither made the FIR registered in this case public even after 24 hours nor took any action against any BJP leader or middlemen involved.

“Punjab has never witnessed a bribery charge of this scale ever and since the Punjab Police is not acting in the matter, the case should be handed over to central agencies,” Majithia said here.

He also sought a high court monitored probe into the issue.

The AAP on Tuesday said that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the Bhagwant Mann government.

Majithia said the SAD would also file a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on Friday to demand a thorough probe into the entire case in keeping with the sentiments of people of the state and their right to know the truth.

The SAD leader asserted that there were many loose ends in the entire case.

“Different leaders are giving different figures. (Finance minister Harpal Singh) Cheema says 10 MLAs were approached, the chief minister has put the figure to six to seven while minister Aman Arora has given a figure of 35,” said Majithia. The former minister said the AAP leadership had claimed that it had electronic evidence but the same was not being shared with the public. Asserting that the AAP may be in the process of enacting a drama at the expense of the state exchequer, Majithia said “the government may very well hold a special session to seek a vote of confidence in the same manner in which it did in Delhi”. Majithia also questioned the credentials of the pivotal AAP MLA behind the allegations – Sheetal Anugral.

He said the finance minister claimed that Anugral had been given death threats. Majithia showed a number of purported photographs of Anugal with some BJP leaders to say that Anugral had very cordial relations with the BJP.

He said, “Anugral's testimony cannot be believed as he has nine criminal cases registered against him.” On luxury car maker BMW's denial of setting up a plant in Punjab, Majithia said, “The chief minister has lowered the prestige of Punjab by lying about BMW establishing a car manufacturing plant in Punjab.” He also castigated the AAP government for holding double standards on the Agnipath scheme. He said CM Mann had opposed the scheme in the Vidhan Sabha, but he was supporting it now.

