Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday morning arrived at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to perform penance after the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority in Sikhism, declared him a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) for various misconduct.

Dhindsa was seen wearing a plaque around his neck while holding a spear in his hand.

"The order for 'sewa' is an order for me. This is the order of the Almighty that has been pronounced for me by Akal Takht... I will sit by the gate, I will also offer my services at 'langar'," the former MP Dhindsa told ANI.

The Akal Takht pronounced religious punishment to him, directing him to serve the role of a 'sewadar'. Dhindsa, who served as the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) that was formed after the merger of SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali), has been directed to undertake 'sewadar' work - washing utensils and cleaning shoes - at the Golden Temple.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal was also seen this morning at Amritsar's Golden Temple with a plaque around his neck seated in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg. Today marked the first day of his penance after being declared 'tankhaiya' in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment for him.

Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017 has been directed to take up 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and bathrooms - at the Golden Temple.

The Akal Takht issued the punishments for both SAD leaders citing "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The five high priests, headed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, also asked the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief and withdrew the "Fakhar-e-Quam' (pride of comunity) title bestowed on Sukhbir Sing Badal's father the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Pronouncing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment), the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht, said Sukhbir Singh Badal will clean the washrooms from 12 noon to 1:00 PM on December 3. He was asked to wear a plaque around his neck.

Reading the order, Giani Raghbir Singh had said that Sukhbir Badal, along with Cabinet Ministers need to submit their written explanations within 15 days.

"A meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibs (five high priests of the Shri Akal Takht) was held at the Shri Akal Takht Sahibji in which it was unanimously decided that Sukhbir Singh Badal, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Punjab Government and President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, took some decisions which have harmed the image of 'Panthak Swaroop'. The situation of Shiromani Akali Dal has deteriorated and Sikh interests have suffered a lot. Therefore, his partner Sikh Cabinet Ministers, who were present in the government from 2007 to 2017, need to submit their written explanations in this regard within 15 days before the Shri Akal Takht," he said.

Sukhbir Badal has admitted the charges against him.

Apart from Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, the Sikh clergy also pronounced religious punishment for others who are or were associated with SAD. They include Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabaria and Balwinder Singh Bhundar. (ANI)

