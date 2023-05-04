By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A team of doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital created a new world record by performing the 200th international live surgery through robotics/3-D Lap Webcast, an official said on Thursday.

The surgery was successfully performed by Dr Anup Kumar, Prof and HOD Department Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, SJH and VMMC, today.

The surgery was viewed by 3,167 urologists from 20 different countries.

"We performed very complex surgeries -Robotic partial nephrectomy in a very complex large hilar tumour in Chronic Kidney Disease patient. We were able to save the kidney and only removed the renal tumour. The second case was a 3-D Lap Boari Flap for a long segment of ureteric stricture. It was a complex reconstructive surgery, where also we were able to save the kidney successfully," said Dr Anup Kumar.

"We want to sincerely thank all my respected seniors and dear colleagues for their constant support, blessings which helped our team to perform the 200th consecutive international Live Robotic/3-D Lap surgery through webcast (Robotics /3-D Lap), in the last six years," Safdarjung Hospital said.

The doctor said that this is a new record not only in India but also in the world.

"A single surgeon live Robotic/3-D laparoscopic surgery web cast 200 consecutive in last six years showing 400 surgeries," Dr Anup Kumar said.

Dr Kumar said that all surgeries performed in the last six years using Robotic and 3-D Laparoscopy were complex cancer and reconstructive surgeries.

"More than 12,000 Urologists worldwide have been watching these webcasts in the last six years and taking benefits of this highly advanced technology training," he said.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal the live Robotic/3-D Lap surgery webcast was started by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on an online education e-health portal to educate and provide training to distant rural and urban areas.

"Now, India is leading the world in providing training in Robotics and 3-D Lap, using highly advanced technology," he said.

"This webcast is connected to 52 medical colleges across India, under the E-health program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, along with 20 different countries," Dr Sherwal added. (ANI)

