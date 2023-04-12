Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 12 (PTI): The Kerala government will soon implement the much-awaited Safe Kerala project envisaged to reduce the number of on-road accidents and prevent traffic violations in the state.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to give comprehensive administrative approval for the initiative.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Approaches Court Alleging 'Rape' by Wife After Learning She Was Already 'Married'.

The objective of the drive is to reduce accident rates and traffic violations, by strengthening the enforcement operations of the state Motor Vehicle Department using advanced technologies, a statement from the chief minister's office here said.

State-run Keltron would be the implementing agency, and the project would be executed using Kerala Road Safety funds, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Asks Departments To Prepare Action Plans To Curb Summer Air Pollution in Seven Days.

A project monitoring committee and a coordination panel would be set up for implementation of the Safe Kerala project.

Considering the inconvenience caused to the public while stopping vehicles for checking, the state Motor Vehicle Department has decided to implement a "Fully Automated Traffic Enforcement System", through which violations can be detected using cameras, as part of the proposed scheme.

Violations would be detected using 726 cameras installed on national and state highways across the state, and control rooms would be set up in all 14 districts to implement the project, the CMO statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)