Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated several road projects and ordered instructions against problems of waterlogging and garbage spilling in and near Gurugram.

The chief minister chaired a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee and claimed cleanliness in Gurugram is a top priority of his government.

Also Read | Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Due to Mid-Air Engine Failure, Says Source.

The meeting came days after social media became awash with videos of waterlogged stretches in Gurugram, and at least five people died in rain-related incidents, such as an electric shock.

The chief minister was approached by several complainants in the meeting, one of whom, Advocate Ravindra Jain, said that repeated attempts had been made to get sanitation workers to remove garbage near the Jain Temple in Sadar Bazar, but the issue remained unresolved.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Allegations of Saharanpur ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh Misbehaving With SP MP Iqra Hasan.

A person from Bohra Kalan village said someone had encroached upon the road leading to a cremation ground.

Another complainant from Jacobpura said his constituency was continuously waterlogged and overflowed with sewage.

Saini also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 188 crore in the Gurugram district.

He inaugurated two key road projects in the Pataudi constituency — Panchgaon to Farukh Nagar Road Via Jamalpur double-lane road constructed for Rs 55 crore, and the upgraded Haily Mandi to Farukhnagar via Mehchana road done at Rs 13 crore.

In Sohna, he inaugurated the Alipur-Haria Heda road, which is accessible via the GA road and the temple road at Raisina village, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.23 crore.

He inaugurated the BPDS to Nunera road, built for Rs 32.63 lakh, and the Lohsinghani to Chamanpura road, completed for Rs 28.26 lakh.

Foundation stones were laid for the redevelopment of the GA Road to Dhumaspur via Nayagaon, built at a cost of Rs 13.34 crore, and for the Sohna-Abhaypur-Lohatki-Khedla and Damdama to Rithoj road rejuvenation projects worth Rs 16.56 crore.

Saini also inaugurated a 100 MLD capacity water treatment unit at Chandu Budhera, built for Rs 63.18 crore. The plant stands to extend the clean drinking water supply to over 4.5 lakh families across 34 sectors (Sector 81 to 115) in Gurugram.

He also laid the foundation stones of new school buildings under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, in Daulatabad, Dhanwapur, Sohna, Ghamroj, and Silani.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)