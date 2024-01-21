India News | Saints from Various Places Reach Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from all over the country and across the world are arriving in the city.

Ayodhya has witnessed an increase in the number of saints coming from various places. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met saints at Atithi Bhawan.

Also Read | Ram Temple Satellites Image: ISRO Releases Satellite Images of Newly Built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (See Pics).

Mahamandaleshwar Das Ji Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Chotrakoot expressed his happiness over Ram Lalla Pran Prathishtha on January 22.

"On October 7, 1984, at the banks of the Sarayu River, we took the resolution to rebuild Ram Temple. We went to Lucknow to meet then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it took seven days to complete the journey. She wanted to pay attention to the matter but then she died."

Also Read | Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir: 21-Year-Old Man Held in Bihar for Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mahamandaleshwar Das Ji Maharaj emphasised the efforts made by the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

"We waited for 500 years to get the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We prayed to Lord Ram to give us such a prime minister and chief minister who could make it possible."

Mahamandaleshwar Das Ji Maharaj elaborated on how karsevaks were dragged and beaten.

"My father was beaten and dragged. A Mahatma was beaten with a baton and his hand was broken by the policemen."

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.

The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)