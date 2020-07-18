Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) The Goa Education Department has said that the disbursement of salary to the teaching and non- teaching staff of the aided schools in the state may get delayed for the current month as the employees engaged in processing it have been home-quarantined due to the pandemic.

Director of Education, Vandana Rao, on Friday said that the staff of the section that deals with the disbursement of salary to the government-aided schools has been asked to remain home-quarantined.

Also Read | India Reports 34,884 New COVID-19 Cases and 671 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Cases Touch 10.38 Lakh Mark: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

According to sources, the decision was taken after one of the staff members in the section tested coronavirus positive.

In a circular issued on Friday, Rao said, "It is clarified that since all the staff members of the GIA (grant in aid) section of the Directorate of Education engaged in processing the salary bills for the aided schools have been placed under home-quarantine, the work for preparation of salary bills has been hampered."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, Exempts Essential Services.

"Therefore, it is informed to all concerned that the salary disbursal for the current month is likely to be delayed. Once the staff members rejoin the duties, the salary bills will be processed," she added.

As per the data from education department, there are 465 aided schools in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)