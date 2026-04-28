India News | Salim Dola to Be Produced Before Magistrate, Transit Remand to Mumbai to Be Sought: NCB Sources

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Accused Salim Dola, close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) planning to seek transit remand to take him to Mumbai for further proceedings, according to official sources.

NCB sources said that the case pertains to the agency's Mumbai unit, and once transit remand is granted, the accused will be taken to Mumbai for further legal action.

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They further said that NCB officials from Mumbai have already reached the NCB headquarters in Delhi to complete the necessary formalities related to the case.

NCB in close coordination with international and Indian intelligence agencies, has secured the return of wanted drug trafficker Mohammed Salim Dola from Turkiye, under 'Operation Global-Hunt'.

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He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by NCB.

NCB Deputy Director General Neeraj Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said that Salim Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India as part of ongoing efforts against drug trafficking networks and fugitives. He was taken into custody at Delhi Airport with international cooperation.

Speaking to ANI, he said the operation was carried out as part of India's zero-tolerance approach against drugs and coordinated international cooperation to bring fugitives to justice.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the guidance of the Union Home Minister, India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs," he said.

Explaining the objective of the operation, he added, "As part of this ongoing effort to bring fugitives and drug kingpins within the law, Salim Dola was brought to India with the cooperation of the Turkish government and other partner agencies, and then taken into custody at Delhi Airport."

He further said that the accused has multiple pending cases in western India. "Dola, primarily based in Mumbai, faces several charges in Maharashtra and Gujarat related to drug trafficking," Gupta added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)