Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Soon after polling for the third phase of Assembly elections kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) stating that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP as the voter cast his vote to the former.

The party asked the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and ensure "smooth and fair voting".

"BJP's slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting," SP tweeted in Hindi.

The party further complained about the "defective" VVPAT at 228 Vidhan Sabha of Hamirpur District, Booth Number 432 and asked the EC to take the matter into account.

"228 Vidhan Sabha of Hamirpur District, Booth No. 432 Slip is not coming out after casting vote, please take cognizance of Election Commission and District Administration," said the tweet in Hindi.

Highlighting that no EVMs are available in booth number 136 of Dibiyapur Vidhan Sabha 203 of Auraiya, the party asked the EC to take note of the incident.

"EVMs have not yet reached booth number 136 of Dibiyapur Vidhan Sabha 203 of Auraiya due to which voting was disrupted. Take note of the Election Commission. Ensure smooth and fair voting," SP tweeted.

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday.

Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. Voting has started at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

