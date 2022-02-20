The polling for the Assembly Elections 2022 in Punjab and the third phase of polling in Uttar pradesh is underway. Voting is being held on all 117 seats in Punjab and 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in seven-phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, fourth phase on February 23, fifth phase on February 27, sixth phase on March 3 and seventh phase on March 7. In the third phase, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts will vote. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in this phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Voting began at 7am and will go on till 6pm.

In Punjab congress is fighting anti-incumbency and a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and is banking on Charanjit Singh Channi to emerge victorious whereas the BJP is looking to continue its dominance in the politics of Uttar Pradesh considering its importance ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

The Election Commission had earlier rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly elections in Manipur, which would now be held on February 28 and March 5, instead of February 27 and March 3.

The results of all the assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

