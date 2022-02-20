Lakhimpur Kheri, Feb 20 (PTI) Campaigning in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted waiving of farmers loans and accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic towards terrorists.

He alleged that "abba jaan" (father) of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case has links with the SP.

The chief minister addressed back-to-back five rallies in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight Assembly seats will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

Lakhimpur Kheri from where the BJP had won all eight seats in the 2017 is being considered tough for the party in the backdrop of the last year's incident when four farmers were crushed under the wheels of cars.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was arrested in the case. He got bail last week.

Adityanath did not talk about the incident during his rallies. He, however, underscored loans of farmers being waived by the BJP government. He said a large number of farmers benefitted from the PM Kisan Samman Yojna.

Starting his outing in Lakhimpur Kheri from Nighsan, the Assembly constituency having native place of Ajay Mishra, Adityanath said the BJP government in the state has written off loans of 86 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 36,000 crore.

A total of 1.45 lakh farmers were benefited in Lakhimpur alone, he said.

In another rally in Gola constituency, he said five lakh farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri received Rs 12,000 annually under PM Kisan Samman Yojna.

Referring to the Ahmedabad blasts, the case in which 38 people were given death penalty on Friday, Adityanath said one of the convicts belonged to Azamgarh's Sanjarpur area.

The father of one of the terrorists has links with the Samajwadi Party and he has been campaigning for the SP, the chief minister alleged.

"Why does the SP has sympathy towards these terrorists? Will the people support those who play with the security of the nation," the chief minister, urging people to vote for the BJP for a riot-free state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday had released a photograph purportedly showing the father of one of the convicts standing with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Thakur had alleged that the party has "connections" with the Ahmedabad blasts perpetrators.

During the Samajwadi Party government, only Saifai (Akhilesh Yadav's native place) Mahotsav was being held, said Adityanath.

"The BJP government organised Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Rangotsav in Mathura and Dev Deepawali in Kashi. And our faith is linked to these," he said.

Adityanath alleged that Akhilesh Yadav indulged in false propaganda on COVID vaccine and said the BJP MPs, MLAs and party workers helped people during the pandemic.

In almost all rallies, Adityanath claimed that during the SP rule, while uninterrupted electricity was provided during Eid and Muharram, the same was not available on Holi and Diwali.

"Earlier, curfew used to be promulgated for months during Hindu festivals and criminals used to explode bombs in the market to scare people. Now, there is no 'bomb bazzi', rather there has been echoes of 'Bum Bum Bhole' (Lord Shiva chant)," he said.

He said during the SP rule only boundary walls of graveyards were constructed.

"If that is so, go and seek vote from those there in kabristans," he wryly said.

