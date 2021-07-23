Ballia (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) After the Bahujan Samaj Party decided to organise a convention of the Brahmin community ahead of next year's UP Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party will be convening a meeting of intellectuals in the state next month.

The SP has made preparations for holding the convention of the intellectual section of society here on August 23, Sanatan Pandey, who was the party's candidate from Ballia in the last general elections, told PTI on Friday.

The convention in Ballia will be addressed by former UP Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey and national president of SP's intellectual cell Manoj Pandey, he said, adding that a gathering of Brahmins, Rajputs, Bhumihars as well as educated people of other castes will attend the convention.

However, he clarified that this will not be a caste-based convention.

BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati had on Sunday told media persons in Lucknow that she is fully assured that the people of the "Brahmin community will not get misled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vote for the party in the upcoming elections''.

"A campaign, led by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, will be started from Ayodhya on July 23 to awaken the Brahmin community once again. The Brahmins will be assured that their interests will remain safe under the BSP regime," she had said.

