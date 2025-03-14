Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Amidst Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district.

The circle officer Chaudhary said that the police are monitoring the situation through foot patrolling and drone surveillance. "We are conducting foot-patrolling and drone surveillance", he told ANI on Friday.

Also Read | List of DC Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League As Axar Patel Is Named New Skipper for Season 18.

Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones for proper monitoring of the situation in the district.

Earlier, Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq urged people of all the communities to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the Jumma and Holi celebrations.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Several World Leaders for Their Efforts on Ukraine Ceasefire.

He appealed to Hindus to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while being mindful of mosques and requested Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques and avoid areas where the festival of colours is being celebrated if they prefer.

Posting his appeal on social media yesterday, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people."

Rehman emphasized that his call for peace was not out of fear of the police but to promote communal harmony and the progress of the city.

"I appeal to both communities not to do anything that hurts anyone's sentiments. I am saying this not out of fear of the police, administration, or government but for the sake of mutual brotherhood, peace and the progress of the city, state and country," he wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)