Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Police and district administration officials on Monday conducted a flag march in Sambhal as part of efforts to create a sense of security among people.

The flag march was held on a day which marked the completion of one year since the violence in the city that claimed four lives.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said the march is conducted regularly.

"This is part of our regular administrative process, involving a full police and administrative team that carries out flag marches routinely. They do so in the mornings and evenings. These marches also occur at the local level, with district officers participating as well... This instils a sense of security and trust in the people towards the police and administration," Pensia said.

Also Read | Japan: Retiree From Tokyo Wins 600 Million Yen Lottery, Lives Luxurious Life by Hiding News From Wife; Later Invests Money Into Insurance.

He said the Peace Committee meetings have happened regularly and people from all communities have attended them.

"Everyone's problems are heard and resolved. When everyone sits together and discusses them, there's no possibility of dispute or problem."

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the march aimed at boosting public confidence.

"...Today's flag march is being conducted to create a sense of security among the people. We are also interacting with people along the way, so anyone who has concerns or wants to express them can do so...".

"All the PAC and RAF personnel in the district have been deployed for foot patrolling and for the security of the centrally protected monument."

Violence had erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India of a Mughal-era mosque, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was conducted earlier on November 19, 2024, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to monitor the process. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)