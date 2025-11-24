School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 November 2025: Reading the news during the morning assembly plays a meaningful role in shaping students’ learning and values. These curated school assembly news headlines keep students aware of important developments across India and around the globe, encouraging them to become informed and responsible individuals. Regular exposure to current affairs helps students understand political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural updates, which helps boost their overall knowledge. Here are the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for today’s assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As 53rd Chief Justice of India

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood

Dharmendra Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Legendary Actor, Says ‘His Passing Marks the End of an Era in Indian Cinema’

Tamil Nadu on Alert As 3 Weather Systems Intensify; Cyclone Likely Over South Bay of Bengal in 48 Hours

Tehri Road Accident: 5 Passengers Killed After Bus Falls Into Ravine in Uttarakhand's Narendranagar Area

International News For School Assembly

Pakistan Suicide Blast : At Least 5 Commandos Killed, 6 Injured in Twin Suicide Bombings at Paramilitary Force Headquarters in Peshawar

: At Least 5 Commandos Killed, 6 Injured in Twin Suicide Bombings at Paramilitary Force Headquarters in Peshawar Bibah Panchami: India Offers ‘Chunri’ Measuring 111 Meters to Janaki Temple in Nepal

PM Narendra Modi Departs From South Africa After Concluding G20 Summit Engagements and Bilateral Meetings (Watch Video)

Nigeria Children Abduction: 50 of 303 Schoolchildren Escape Captivity; 253 Students and 12 Teachers Still Held by Kidnappers

Sports News For School Assembly

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Highlight of Al-Nassr's Ninth Straight Win in Saudi Pro League 2025-26

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Marco Jansen’s Six-Wicket Masterclass Puts South Africa in Complete Control, Proteas Stretch Lead to 314 Runs After Dominant Day 3

Pakistan Shaheens Beat Bangladesh A in Super Over to Win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final; PAK A Clinch Record Third Title After Low-Scoring Thriller

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Shrinivas Suffers Heart Attack, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt Attend the Veteran Actor’s Cremation in Mumbai

Legendary German Actor Udo Kier Passes Away at 81

After Smriti Mandhana’s Father Suffers Health Scare, Fiance Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised

Business News For School Assembly

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Adds Multi-Account Functionality for iOS Beta Testers; Allows Seamless Profile Switching

Amazon Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Cuts 14,000 Jobs This Year Despite Soaring Profits

Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Cuts 14,000 Jobs This Year Despite Soaring Profits Andhra govt launches over Rs 66,000 cr urban infra acceleration programme

Embassy Developments to launch 6 housing projects in Bengaluru, eyes over Rs 10K cr revenue

Reading news headlines during school assemblies goes beyond simply delivering information as it has the power to helps nurture well-rounded students who stay aware of what’s happening around them. These curated news headlines help in the overall development of kids and prepares them for studies and competitive exams. This daily habit encourages curiosity, builds a sense of responsibility, and equips young learners in a number of ways.

