Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Zafar Ali, the chief of Jama Masjid Sadar and Shahi Mosque Committee, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for questioning in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year.

Ali was taken to Chandausi for a medical examination amid heavy security.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh; Family Alleges Caste-Based Insult and Physical Assault; Probe Reveals Different Perspective.

The development follows allegations of his involvement in the violence that broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Earlier today, Zafar Ali and his son were summoned to the Sambhal Police Station for questioning. Security has been tightened outside the Chandausi Court, where both are to be presented as part of the legal proceedings in the case.

Also Read | RSS Wades Into Aurangzeb Tomb Controversy, Says 'Mughal Ruler Doesn't Fit Indian Ethos, Distorted Narrative Has To Be Fought'.

Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "There are no new arrangements made... Forces have been deployed to maintain peace... There is peace in the area..."

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Since November last year, no further incidents of violence have been reported in the area. During Holi celebrations, the police maintained tight security, conducting flag marches to ensure peace. To protect the mosque from any colours or vandalism, a tarpaulin sheet was also placed over the Jama Masjid at that time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)