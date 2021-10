Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Hitting back at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on his statement over legal action against him, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said he too has a right to take a legal recourse.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "In the morning, his (Sameer Wankhede) sister said that her brother had not been to Maldives. Then he himself said and even NCB press note said that he had been to Maldives. He denied that he was in Dubai. On Twitter, I had posted pictures with a timeline."

Asked about Wankhede's statement of taking legal action against him, the Maharashtra Minister said, "He said he will take legal action. Definitely, there is law in this country. He is free to take a legal path and I too have a right to take a legal way. Definitely, the thing will be presented on the appropriate forum and it will definitely be happening in future."

Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede extorted money from the film industry persons in Maldives and Dubai.

"During COVID, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives... The officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this 'ugahi' (extortion) happened in Maldives and Dubai. I will give you photos soon," he told mediapersons.

Malik also shared photos of Wankhede on Twitter and said, "Sameer Wankhede claims he never went to Dubai post joining the service. This photo has revealed the truth and exposed his lie. Sameer Wankhede was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on December 10, 2020."

Sameer Wankhede refuted all the claims of Malik.

Briefing mediapersons, Wankhede on Thursday said, "The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to Maldives after taking competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking the government's permission. If he (Nawab Malik) calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable. I have never been to Dubai, whatever time he is stating that. There are mechanisms to check where a person is. So, it is completely false. I have never been to Dubai with my sister - what he is mentioning during the date and time."

Asked if he will take any legal action regarding Malik's allegations, the NCB Zonal Director said, "Personal attacks being made on us in the past 15 days. Attacks are being made on my deceased mother, sister and retired father. I strongly condemn this. I am a central government employee, so I have to take due permission from my seniors and after that, I will take a legal course."

Earlier on Thursday, addressing party workers in Maval tehsil of Pune district, Malik said, "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge Samir Wankhede from this stage that Wankhede will lose his job in a year. He had come to put us behind the bar. The people of this nation will not be silent without seeing you behind bars. Wankhede has been indulged in bogus activities and we have the evidence to prove it. Once those evidences come out he will not be able to continue doing his job any further."

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case.

Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. (ANI)

