Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will play an essential role in the development of the state. This highway will be a corridor of prosperity for the state.

This highway will be connected to Vadhan Port shortly, and CM Fadnavis added it.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that land has been acquired for the Samruddhi Highway in record time. Due to this route, 24 districts of the state, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, have been connected to JNPT port; now, this highway will be connected to Vadhan port. Rs 55 thousand 335 crore has been spent on this 701 km long highway.

According to an official release, the 76-kilometre route of the Samruddhi Highway passes through Nashik and Thane districts. The Sahyadri mountain range in this area has made it a very difficult route for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to overcome this engineering challenge. The tunnel near Igatpuri is eight kilometres long, the longest in the state, and the widest in the country.

The Forest Department has decided to plant trees on the Palkhi route along the Samruddhi Highway. One thousand farm ponds have been created due to this highway. Along with this, water recharge arrangements have been made every 500 meters.

Solar energy will be generated along this highway, and work on a 35 MW project is underway. GAIL has laid a gas pipeline along the highway. Gas can be delivered to the newly developed Steel City Gadchiroli through this. Religious and tourist places are also connected through this route. Chief Minister Shri said the third bridge over Vashi Creek will help facilitate traffic. Fadnavis.

Technology has been used to make the highway accident-free. One hundred structures have been created to prevent wildlife from moving on this highway. Such a structure has been built for the first time in the country. Due to this, the movement of wild animals is going on without interruption, said the Chief Minister.

Shaktipeeth Highway will be built in the coming days. According to Fadnavis, this highway will help change Marathwada's economic picture.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said that the Samruddhi Highway will save time, pollution, and fuel. This highway will boost agriculture, tourism development, and industrialisation. An environment-friendly highway will be a game changer in the state's development. He also expressed his belief that it will boost the development of the Nashik district.

Samruddhi Highway will be beneficial for Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, and the Konkan region; similarly, Shaktipeeth Highway will be useful. Necessary basic facilities will be provided to the passengers on this highway. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also appealed to drivers to follow the speed limit while driving.

Wishing the World Environment Day, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that this year, a target of planting 10 crore saplings has been set for environmental conservation. After this highway, other projects in the state will also be accelerated, he said. Deputy Chief Minister Pawar praised the officers, employees, and workers who had worked hard on this project.

On this occasion, officers and employees of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, along with citizens, were present.

Chief Minister Fadnavis held the inauguration of the final phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg and Thane Bay Bridge No. 3 South Channel on Sion Panvel Highway through a videoconferencing system.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale were present at the occasion. (ANI)

