Sanand (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 inaugurated Micron Semiconductor Facility at Sanand, Gujarat, said the Gujarat CMO.

According to the Gujarat CMO, PM Modi said that the regulator of the 20th century was oil, whereas the regulator of the 21st century will be the microchip. He said that this is the century of the AI revolution. Today, India is emerging globally as a capable, competitive and committed friend and partner. With this project worth approximately ₹22,516 crore, Gujarat will establish its identity as the country's 'semiconductor hub'.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

He outlined the roadmap for India's future rise in the semiconductor sector from Sanand, saying that India, known for software, is now establishing its identity in the hardware sector as well. He stated that India is rapidly becoming part of the global semiconductor value chain. On this occasion, he assured the world with confidence that "India is ready, India is reliable, and India delivers".

This event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hit-and-Drag: Truck Drags Car Carrying SAF Officer for 1.5 Km on Gwalior-Dabra Highway, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The Prime Minister also observed the exhibition showcasing the operations and other details of Micron Technology's state-of-the-art ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant and visited the facility to obtain detailed information about various semiconductor chip assembly and packaging operations. This plant has been constructed by Micron Facility under the National Semiconductor Mission.

Earlier, the Prime Minister greeted the large crowd at the roadshow held at Sanand GIDC. During the event, Micron Technology handed over Dell Technologies' first commercial Made-in-India shipment in his presence.

The Prime Minister stated that after the world's largest and most successful AI summit, we have witnessed a historic milestone reflecting India's commitment to technology leadership. Until 10-11 years ago, discussions about data and chips in India were limited to certain circles, and in the name of technology, we were confined only to IT services. But today, India, known for software, is strengthening its identity in the hardware sector as well.

Highlighting the project's speed, the Prime Minister said the MoU was signed in June 2023, the foundation stone was laid in September, and commercial production began in February 2026.

While such processes take years in developed nations, India completed it in just 900 days, driven by clear intent and strong commitment to rapid development. He said semiconductors are the key link between the Industrial Revolution and the AI Revolution.

He stated that India is becoming an important part of the global semiconductor value chain. He added that efforts made during the COVID period are now showing strong results, with 10 major projects approved under the Semicon India Program so far.

He said the aim is not just to set up one factory, but to build a complete semiconductor ecosystem. India is focusing on the entire value chain, from design engineers to machine manufacturers and logistics. The launch of 'India Semiconductor Mission 2.0' is a major step in this direction. As production grows, demand for materials and components will increase, creating big opportunities for local industries.

Speaking about India's growing market, he said that demand in the electronics and automobile sectors is continuously increasing, and therefore, 'Make in India' is now moving ahead in full swing. Over the last 11 years, there has been multi-fold growth in electronic manufacturing and exports. India is now prepared to manufacture everything domestically, from components to finished products, providing both a strong domestic market and global opportunities for investors.

Recalling his memories of Sanand, the Prime Minister said it is a land that turns soil into gold. He remembered visiting the area by bicycle and how an automobile revolution began here with Ratan Tata's plant through a one-rupee SMS. Today, Sanand is emerging as a global semiconductor hub. He assured technicians from India and abroad that the Gujarat Government will provide the best facilities and quality of life.

Speaking about the balance between environment and technology, he praised Micron's plant, noting that its clean room space is among the largest in the world. He said the plant's minimal water use and recycling systems are excellent examples of balancing progress with nature. He also appreciated the Gujarat Government's proactive policies for boosting investor confidence.

Concluding his address, he sent a strong message to the world, stating that when future generations look back at this decade, they will proudly say how high India soared during this period. He described it as a major turning point in India's tech journey. He also assured global investors that both the Central and State Governments fully support them.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the inauguration of the Micron plant in Sanand a key step in building the semiconductor ecosystem. He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, Gujarat is emerging as a global growth engine. Sanand and Dholera have become major semiconductor centres.

He added that rapid industrial transformation has been possible due to strong leadership and the state's entrepreneurial spirit, and that this progress reflects the image of 'New India' as a trusted global partner.

Highlighting the project's remarkable speed, he said it was announced during the Prime Minister's Washington visit in June 2023. Within 24 hours of approval by the India Semiconductor Mission on June 15, 2023, the Gujarat Government also cleared the proposal. He said such swift action is possible because Gujarat works with the Prime Minister's benchmarks and the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Gujarat for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He emphasised that semiconductor chips are the backbone of the digital era today. They are essential in every sector, including mobile, automobile, defence, space and artificial intelligence.

Through initiatives such as the Semiconductor Mission, PLI scheme and 'Make in India' launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is emerging as a major global player. Stating that Gujarat was the first state in the country to announce a semiconductor policy in 2022, the Chief Minister said that after leading in traditional sectors like textiles, diamonds and pharma, Gujarat is now moving towards becoming a 'Global Capability Centre' in emerging sectors such as AI and semiconductors.

This Micron plant is not merely an industrial project but an investment in the dreams of the youth. With the mantra of 'Make in India, Made for the World', Gujarat is committed to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the day historic and said India's six-decade dream in the semiconductor sector has been fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said completing the project from foundation to production in just 900 days reflects the spirit of "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai".

He added that semiconductors are a foundational industry. These chips are indispensable for every device, whether mobile, laptop or server. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, in the last decade, electronics manufacturing in India has increased sixfold and exports eightfold. Now, through 'Semiconductor 2.0', they are preparing to build the entire ecosystem in India, including not just chip design but also manufacturing, machinery, chemicals and gases. Today, students from more than 315 universities in the country are designing chips, which is a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat.

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, described the occasion as a symbol of strong India-US relations and said that this plant is not just a factory but the future of synergy between American technology and India's manufacturing excellence. He mentioned the support of the US administration and emphasised the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has become a secure and reliable option in the global semiconductor supply chain. India's role in this sector is now essential. The supportive environment created by Gujarat for semiconductor projects from Sanand to Dholera has become a model for other countries and investors, and American companies are viewing the opportunities in the state very positively.

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called the day historic and said it was not just an inauguration, but a memorable moment in history. He said the inspiration he received from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his studies at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi is being fulfilled today in Sanand.

He added that he always believed they could build something never built before, and today they have achieved that in Sanand. He praised the Prime Minister's leadership for putting India on the global semiconductor map. He said that in the AI era, data is vital, and memory and storage are essential for it.

The Micron plant will produce crores of chips annually to meet global demand. He added that the plant follows 100 per cent water reuse and sustainable practices.

Notably, Micron's mega semiconductor plant will manufacture advanced storage and memory devices such as SSD (Solid State Drive), DRAM and NAND.

These products will be especially significant in the era of Artificial Intelligence, as AI systems cannot function efficiently without strong memory support. This Micron plant is among the world's largest units with an ultra-clean 'cleanroom', where chip packaging is carried out in an environment even purer than an operating theatre.

In the field of employment as well, this plant has brought a new ray of hope. Currently, a team of 2,000 people is working here, which will expand to more than 5,000 direct jobs in the future. Notably, the plant is also providing equal employment opportunities to Divyang citizens as operators and technicians.

The event was attended by Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, ministers of the state cabinet, Members of Parliament, as well as MLAs, Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Secretary P. Bharathi and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)