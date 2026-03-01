Gwalior, March 1: A harrowing incident unfolded on the Gwalior-Dabra highway in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, March 1, as a heavy container truck dragged a Tata Nexon car for nearly 1.5 kilometers following a collision. The car was carrying three passengers, including an officer from the Special Armed Forces (SAF) who was returning from Orchha. Despite the car being wedged against the front of the truck, the driver failed to stop, sparking a desperate high-speed chase by local residents and commuters.

The terrifying ordeal began near Bilaua when the speeding truck rammed into the side of the Nexon. Instead of braking, the truck driver continued to accelerate toward Defence Park, with the car occupants trapped inside. Eyewitnesses reported hearing the victims screaming for help and banging on the truck's body while the vehicle was pushed sideways down the asphalt. The situation only ended after a group of locals successfully intercepted the truck, leading to the driver’s detention. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Minor Sisters Killed as Cement-Loaded Tractor Crashes in Khajurwar Forest Near Amarkantak.

🚨 हाईवे पर दौड़ती मौत 🚨 MP में एक ट्रक हाईवे पर कार को 1.5 KM तक घसीटता रहा। कार में SAF के अधिकारी सवार थे, जो ओरछा से आ रहे थे। आपको ये VIDEO डरा देगा 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/KBy7JLTsUD — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) March 1, 2026

Eyewitnesses described a scene of absolute chaos as the truck maintained its speed despite the clear obstruction. Sebu Gurjar, a local resident who witnessed the collision, reportedly chased the container on his motorcycle to alert the driver. "The occupants were terrified, shouting desperately for the truck to stop," Gurjar stated.

Passersby and other motorists joined the pursuit, shouting at the driver to halt. However, the truck traveled approximately 1,500 meters before being forced to a stop. The friction between the car and the road caused significant damage to the vehicle's exterior, though the reinforced structure of the SUV is credited with preventing a fatal collapse. Chaksu Road Accident: 5 From Madhya Pradesh Killed After Car Rams Into Trailer on Kota–Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Once the truck was brought to a standstill, an angry crowd gathered at the scene. Reports indicate that furious locals caught the truck driver and assaulted him before the police could intervene. Officers from the Bilaua police station arrived shortly after to take control of the situation and rescue the driver from the mob.

The truck has since been seized and moved to the Bilaua police station for further investigation. While the car sustained extensive damage, all three occupants, including the SAF officer, reportedly escaped with minor injuries, an outcome authorities have described as miraculous given the distance the vehicle was dragged.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Govind Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

