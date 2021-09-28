Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday took charge as the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) and Administrative Reforms Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

While thanking the Congress high command and the chief minister for reposing faith in him, Singla said, "I will try my level best to continue my efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people and party. I and all the staff member of both these departments would discharge their duties with utmost honesty and transparency under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi."

"As per the directions of the Chief Minister, I have instructed the officials of both of the departments to immediately draft the holistic development agenda for the upcoming 100 days," he added.

The MLA also said that the Congress government was committed to the overall development of Punjab and concerted efforts will be continued in this direction by all means.

Singla is an MLA from the Sangrur Assembly Constituency of Punjab.

Earlier in the day, portfolios were given to 15 newly-inducted ministers in the expanded Cabinet of Channi, who himself has kept 14 portfolios. (ANI)

