New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed privatisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra and concerns over national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read | BSP MP Veer Singh Gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha Over ‘Increase in Unemployment Due to Lockdown’: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 16, 2020.

A day earlier, he gave the statement in Lok Sabha over the same subject.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue. Congress also walked out from Lok Sabha over the matter.

Also Read | Marshal of The Air Force Arjan Singh’s 3rd Death Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Most Decorated Officer of IAF.

In his statement, Singh said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a "disregard" of various bilateral agreements between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)