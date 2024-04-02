New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail by the top court on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that he will not make any comment about his role in liquor policy irregularities matter.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea.

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Counsel for Sanjay Singh stated that the appellant Sanjay Singh will not make any comment about his role in the present case.

A three-bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed to release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of proceedings in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

Beside Justice Khanna, other judges on the bench were Justices Dipankar Datta and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the respondent Directorate of Enforcement stated that the probe agency has no objection in case the appellant -Sanjay Singh is released on bail during the pendency of the proceedings.

The ED response came after the court sought to know from the investigating agency whether it needed further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case.

"Given the statement made, we allow the present appeal and direct that the appellant - Sanjay Singh will be released on bail during the pendency of the aforesaid proceedings, on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial Court," the top court said.

"We clarify that the concession given in the Court today would not be treated as a precedent. We also clarify that we have not made any comments on the merits of the case," the top court added.

The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail.

The top court was hearing AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him bail in the excise policy irregularities case.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him bail in connection with an excise policy irregularities case.

In his bail plea, Sanjay Singh has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated February 7, 2024. Sanjay Singh moved to the High Court when, on December 22, 2023, the trial court dismissed his bail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case.

According to ED, Sanjay Singh was alleged to be involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

ED also stated that Sanjay Singh has had certain confidential documents about the investigation of this case that are not in the public domain.

Sanjay Singh in the Delhi High Court denied charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)