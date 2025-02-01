New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Delhi, raising the issue of the alleged attack on his party workers in the slums of Chelmsford Club in Delhi by BJP workers.

He also demanded immediate suspension of Station House Officer (SHO) Parliament Street Police Station.

He accused the "goons" of BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, of beating up AAP workers and misbehaving with a woman worker of the party.

"I want to lodge a complaint regarding an incident. The complaint is that today, February 1, at around 1:00 PM, in the Chelmsford slum, which falls in the New Delhi Assembly constituency and is about a hundred meters from the Parliament House, goons of Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma who were wearing BJP sashes and caps, beat up our workers Gaurav Singh, Suresh Acharya and Pranali Rawat and also misbehaved with Pranali Rawat," Singh said in the letter.

Questioning the inaction by police, the AAP leader demanded that SHO be suspended immediately since he refused to take against BJP leader Verma.

"Our workers kept pleading for help from the police, but the police kept siding with the BJP goons. During this, a TV channel's camera was also broken. The police present there said, 'SHO refused to take action against any worker of Pravesh Sahib Singh. Any incident can happen in that area in the presence of such a useless SHO. Hence, this SHO should be suspended immediately," Singh said.

The AAP leader further claimed that election commission rules are being flouted, but no action was being taken. Singh urged the CEO to take cognizance of the matter or else the "open flouting of rules" will hamper the Election Commission's right to conduct fair elections.

"The incident took place at a distance of 100 meters from the Parliament. Election Commission rules are being flouted but no action is being taken. When I reached there after getting information about the fight, the BJP goons were shouting slogans. I also complained about this to the police and the election officer but no action was taken. Hence, you are requested to take immediate cognizance of this incident and suspend SHO Parliament Street. Otherwise, the rules of the Election Commission will be openly flouted and this will put a full stop to the Election Commission's right to conduct fair elections," the letter further read.

This comes days ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will happen on February 8. (ANI)

