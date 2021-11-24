Shillong, Nov 24 (PTI) Justice Sanjib Banerjee was on Wednesday sworn in as chief justice of Meghalaya High Court here.

Governor Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office to the newly appointed chief justice at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Meghalaya Law Minister James K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and senior officials, they said.

Banerjee succeeded Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More who superannuated on November 3.

A former sports journalist, Banerjee enrolled as an advocate in 1990 before being elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2006.

A graduate of St Paul's School in Darjeeling, Banerjee graduated with economics in 1983 and completed BA LLB in 1986-87 from the University of Calcutta.

He was transferred as the new chief justice of Meghalaya High Court on November 15, 2021.

